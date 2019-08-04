Newsviews: Envisioning Justice

Those questions were posed to artists from neighborhoods across Chicago.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
Their answers will be on display starting Tuesday. That's when a unique exhibition opens at the School of the Art Institute's Sullivan Galleries.
"Envisioning Justice" uses art to facilitate a discussion about our criminal justice system.
Here to tell us more about it are Jane Beachy, the artistic project director of Envisioning Justice and Illinois Humanities program manager of art. Alexandria Eregbu the curator of Envisioning Justice and Dorothy Burge, a commissioned artist for Envisioning Justice.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
