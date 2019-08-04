newsviews

Newsviews: Envisioning Justice

By Kay Cesinger
What does justice look like to you? And how should it look?

Those questions were posed to artists from neighborhoods across Chicago.

What does justice look like to you? And how should it look? Part 1.



Their answers will be on display starting Tuesday. That's when a unique exhibition opens at the School of the Art Institute's Sullivan Galleries.

"Envisioning Justice" uses art to facilitate a discussion about our criminal justice system.

Here to tell us more about it are Jane Beachy, the artistic project director of Envisioning Justice and Illinois Humanities program manager of art. Alexandria Eregbu the curator of Envisioning Justice and Dorothy Burge, a commissioned artist for Envisioning Justice.

What does justice look like to you? And how should it look? Part 2.



For more information on the Envisioning Justice Exhibition, click here.
