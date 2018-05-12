EDUCATION

OneGoal Chicago celebrates 10 year anniversary

OneGoal Chicago celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018. (WLS)

An organization with one goal is making us Chicago proud.

Through education, dedication and leadership, more and more high school seniors in Chicago are working toward earning a college degree.

Educators with OneGoal are part of this trend.

William Collins joined ABC7 as the organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

OneGoal is a national college access organization that works to make college possible for all students. The organization works in low-income communities to support cohorts of 25 students through high school and their first year of college.

OneGoal is currently active in Chicago, Houston, Massachusetts, Atlanta, New York and the Bay Area.

For more information, visit: https://www.onegoalgraduation.org/ and www.onegoalgraduation.org/press/onegoal-celebrates-10th-anniversary-graduation-gala.
