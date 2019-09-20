Education

Palatine Board of Education meets about transgender locker room policy

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- A northwest suburban school district got community input on a proposal to let transgender students use locker rooms that align with their gender identities.

Palatine-based District 211 School Board held a public meeting about a proposal which would get rid of a requirement that transgender students use privacy stalls in locker rooms. More than 500 people attended the meeting and expressed both dissent and support for the changes.

"The idea of letting boys and girls go in the same washrooms is just a, it's disgusting," said one member of the public.

"Institutional segregation or isolation of any student or group of students will never create tolerance, or inclusion, or equality," said another member of the public.

No vote was taken Thursday night.
