Senn High School students stage sit-in over teacher's alleged discriminatory remarks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students at Senn High School staged a sit-in Thursday after a teacher allegedly made discriminatory remarks towards a student.Chicago Public Schools has opened an investigation into the incident at the Edgewater high school.In a statement, CPS said, "CPS is committed to fostering learning environments that embrace and support all students, and the alleged actions of the teacher in question run counter to our beliefs and priorities as a school district. The district is opening an investigation into the alleged actions, and we support the students who have peacefully raised their concerns."