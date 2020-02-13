Education

Senn High School students stage sit-in over teacher's alleged discriminatory remarks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students at Senn High School staged a sit-in Thursday after a teacher allegedly made discriminatory remarks towards a student.

Chicago Public Schools has opened an investigation into the incident at the Edgewater high school.

In a statement, CPS said, "CPS is committed to fostering learning environments that embrace and support all students, and the alleged actions of the teacher in question run counter to our beliefs and priorities as a school district. The district is opening an investigation into the alleged actions, and we support the students who have peacefully raised their concerns."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoedgewaterhigh schoolprotestchicago public schools
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman grazed by bullet on face while driving said police were dismissive of incident
Chicago weather: 2-5 inches of snow expected starting Wednesday afternoon
4 critically injured after Metra train hits vehicle on SW Side
ICE to release Crystal Lake high school senior held more than 4 months
Fallen CPD commander's widow files lawsuit against gun website
Man charged in Hammond home invasion, sex assault
Show More
Midlothian man who said he lost Chase card turns to I-Team after bank rejects fraud claim
Kim Foxx backs away from political accusations against special prosecutor after Smollett indictment
Medtronic recalls certain MiniMed insulin pumps tied to 1 death
Thousands of fetuses found at doctor's home buried in Indiana
Chicago banker, former Trump adviser loses fight to move trial here
More TOP STORIES News