CPS students begin return to in-person learning despite continued pushback from CTU

Some teachers at Brentano Math & Science Academy bundled up and set up tables and computers outside so they could still teach virtually.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Young children lined up for temperature checks at Dawes Elementary Monday morning as roughly 6,000 Pre K and special needs Chicago Public School students returned to the classroom for in person learning.Some parents said during drop off that they felt comfortable with the school district's precautions."He's been a couch potato for like the last whenever this started, so we had to get them out and let him see some people. He's an only child so it's kind of good for him to interact and get out you know," said Hani Ghusein.Other parents sided with the Chicago Teachers Union in opposing the reopening plan.The CTU has repeatedly stated that the do not feel that the district's health precautions go far enough, especially as the city has expanded the stay-at-home order.Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed back on the CTU's claims during a press conference Monday.Lightfoot highlighted the improved ventilations systems in schools and added that even with the advisory extension, she has seen that the city has made "steady progress" in reducing the spread of COVID-19."This model sets us up to see rolling closures, as many other schools have experienced, which does not benefit the struggling parents. This model is not sustainable for kids," said Evan Gillum, a teacher and CTU member.CTU has also questioned why more teachers than appear needed are being told to report back to work.CPS CEO Janice Jackson said it was in preparation for a fuller return of in class instruction over the coming months.