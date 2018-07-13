EDUCATION

Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies

EMBED </>More Videos

Target is offering teachers a 15 percent discount on classroom supplies. (WTVD)

There's no doubt that teachers spend a large chunk of change while school supply shopping.

For the first time ever, Target is offering teachers a 15 percent discount on classroom supplies.

On Thursday, the company posted in a blog that they wanted to make things easier for teachers.

The post read "And teachers, take note: You can add a little extra sparkle to your classrooms, too! For the first time, Target's offering teachers nationwide 15 percent off select classroom supplies, from pens, pencils, crayons and markers to classroom storage and organization and tissues, hand sanitizer and more, in stores and on Target.com July 15-21."

Click here to snag the coupon code.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherback to schooltarget
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Back 2 School Illinois holds school supplies giveaway
Fundraiser prepares CPS teachers for new school year
4 ways to ease your kid back into a school routine
Gay teen kicked out of home will pay $0 to attend Georgetown University
Teen winners of STEM Energy challenge re-envision Jackson Park
More Education
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News