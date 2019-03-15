Education

High school senior accepted to 39 colleges, wins $1.6M in scholarships

Student accepted to 39 colleges

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Georgia -- A high school senior in Georgia is setting the bar even higher when it comes to getting into college - or several of them.

Jordan Nixon has been accepted into 39 colleges. But that might not even be the best part.

She's also earned more than $1.6 million in scholarships.

Nixon offered some advice for students who want to follow in her footsteps.

"It starts on the first day of high school. Focus on your classwork, your tests, your homework, your essays, your grades, and it can happen that way," Nixon told WSB.

Nixon's principal described her as both humble and a hard worker.

She has until May 1 to decide which college or university she's going to attend.

