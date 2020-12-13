I-290 crash injures 2 Cook County sheriff's officers after driver hits parked squad cars, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Cook County sheriff's police officers were injured in a crash early Sunday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.Illinois State Police troopers were handling a separate three-unit crash along eastbound Interstate 290 at Racine Avenue just before 1 a.m., police said. Two Cook County sheriff's police squad cars were on the scene, providing coverage for the traffic crash.Zaccheus Torry, 42, of Chicago was driving and hit the back of one of the squad cars, forcing its front end into the rear of the second squad car, police said. Torry attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by other Cook County officers.Both injured officers were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.Torry did not suffer any injuries, police said.He was charged with driving under the influence and another traffic violation.The eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower were closed in the area of the crash, as was the ramp to Ashland Avenue, during the investigation.All lanes reopened about 1:30 a.m.