OB Eisenhower Expressway closed for shooting investigation between Mannheim, Wolf roads

A shooting investigation on the Eisenhower Expressway has led Illinois State Police to shut down outbound traffic at Mannheim Road.

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have shut down the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs Friday morning.

The outbound lanes of I-290 are closed between Mannheim and Wolf roads for the investigation.

Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of a shooting at 4:40 a.m. NO injuries were reported, police said.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

