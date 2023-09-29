OB Eisenhower Expressway closed for shooting investigation between Mannheim, Wolf roads

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have shut down the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs Friday morning.
The outbound lanes of I-290 are closed between Mannheim and Wolf roads for the investigation.
Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of a shooting at 4:40 a.m. NO injuries were reported, police said.
Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
