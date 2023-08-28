El Chapo pens letter to judge requesting visit from wife, daughters at SuperMax prison

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former teenage beauty queen Emma Coronel Aispuro is married to Joaquin Guzman.

The convicted drug felon wrote a letter to the federal judge on his case about his wife. El Chapo wants a visit from her, but she is also a convicted drug felon, so it is unlikely they will be spooning in his cell anytime soon.

In the shadow of the Rockies, America's SuperMax prison is home to some of the world's most dangerous and despicable criminals.

SEE ALSO | Letter from El Chapo suggests prison officials fear he's plotting another escape

Few are more dangerous than Joaquin Guzman. At age 66, the billionaire imprisoned leader of the bloodthirsty Sinaloa cartel has penned a new letter, translated into English and entered into Chapo's court file.

In the letter to the judge, Chapo asks to authorize a visit from his wife and daughters.

The drug lord notes that his wife, Emma Colonel Aispuro, will see her own court probation end on Sept. 13, allowing her to travel to Colorado.

"The likelihood is pretty low that he'll have visits from his wife. He is subjected to what are called special administrative measures that are very restrictive measures that are put in place against the most high risk prisoners, the ones that pose the greatest danger of running a criminal enterprise or posing a threat to other people. And, he's on that list. It's unlikely he's going get what he's asking for," said former federal prosecutor and ABC7s Chief Legal Analyst Gil Soffer.

If the family is ever cleared to visit, rules prohibit revealing shorts, halter tops and see through garments, spandex or clothing that looks like an inmate.

Soffer said very few of the nation's 100,000 federal prisoners are subjected to the most strict lockdown rules.

"It would make sense for him to make these requests, but the risk is with somebody like him... This is someone who escaped from prison once already. The risk is, the worry is that he's going to try to do something nefarious through his wife, and that's the concern here," said Soffer.

READ MORE | Chicago drug trafficker who helped lock up El Chapo has new job helping law enforcement

Despite El Chapo's life sentence in America's Alcatraz-style SuperMax prison, his Sinaloa drug cartel still controls a vast majority of illicit drug sales on the streets of Chicago, according to federal agents.

U.S. law enforcement say four of Chapo's many sons run the show, the so-called Los Chapitos. Huge rewards are offered for their capture.