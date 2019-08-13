Elderly Hinsdale man reported missing, last seen in La Grange

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An endangered missing person advisory has been issued for 78-year-old man from Hinsdale.

Jeffery Aldridge is described as a 6 foot, 201 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen at a rehab in La Grange on August 8 just after 8:30 p.m. According to police, he was last seen on Ogden Avenue westbound from County Line Road. He was driving a silver 2016 Lexus ES350 sedan with Illinois license plate P139634.

Police said Aldridge has a condition that places him in danger.

Illinois State Police activated the advisory at the request of Hinsdale Police.

Anyone with information regarding Aldridge's whereabouts is asked to call Hinsdale Police Department at (630) 789-7070, or call 911.
