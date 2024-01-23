Bensenville woman Eleanor Leveen celebrates 104th birthday

What a milestone: Eleanor Leveen is celebrating her 104th birthday! Eleanor still takes care of herself and the Bensenville house she has lived in since the 1950s.

What a milestone: Eleanor Leveen is celebrating her 104th birthday! Eleanor still takes care of herself and the Bensenville house she has lived in since the 1950s.

What a milestone: Eleanor Leveen is celebrating her 104th birthday! Eleanor still takes care of herself and the Bensenville house she has lived in since the 1950s.

What a milestone: Eleanor Leveen is celebrating her 104th birthday! Eleanor still takes care of herself and the Bensenville house she has lived in since the 1950s.

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Eleanor Leveen's phone has been ringing off the hook with family and friends calling to wish her a special happy birthday.

"Today, I am 104 years old," Eleanor said.

That's right. Eleanor was born 104 years ago, on January 22, 1920.

She celebrated the occasion on Friday night with family and admits she sometimes marvels at all of the years she has lived.

"When I think back of what has gone on in the world in 104 years, it's very exciting," Eleanor said.

Eleanor still takes care of herself and the Bensenville house she has lived in since the 1950s.

She even drives once a week to the local leisure center for chair yoga classes, but she does have a network of neighbors who check up on her regularly.

"She's very upbeat. I never see her down and depressed," said Judy Brewer, Eleanor's neighbor.

Eleanor said having a positive attitude may be the key to her longevity. It has helped her through some tough times.

She outlived her husband and their two daughters, who both died of cancer.

"I have great faith in the hereafter, and I feel that I will always meet them again," Eleanor said.

In the meantime, Eleanor has witnessed five generations of her family and spends time with one of the youngest members, baby Eleanor, her three-times great-grand-niece named after her.

She is of the many blessings Eleanor is grateful for.