Politics

Representation in incarceration; Cook County detainees given the opportunity to cast a ballot in Ill. primary.

For the first time ever, ballots will be cast at the Cook County jail Saturday.

Voting for pre-trial detainess was conducted through a mail-in ballot system.

Starting Saturday, the jail will be its own polling precinct, allowing some detainees to vote in the Illinois March primary.

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton sponsored the legislation to allow this new program when she was a lawmaker.

The program has also received the support of the Chicago Election Board and the Sheriff's Department, as well as groups including Chicago Votes, Operation PUSH, and the Chicago Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolittle villageprimary electionvotingcook county jailjailcook county sheriff
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News