Politics

Electoral college ballots rescued as protesters storm US Capitol, senator says

WASHINGTON -- After violent protesters loyal to President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers in to hiding, a photo shared by Senator Jeff Merkley showed the "electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor."

Amid the stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election, the Oregon senator said on Twitter that the ballots, contained in several wooden boxes, "would have been burned by the mob" "if our capable floor staff hadn't grabbed them."

Before the chaos erupted, the ballots had been been set to be counted and certified by both houses of Congress.

The storming of the Capitol Hill marked an attempt by the protesters to undercut the nation's democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

The National Guard and state and federal police were called in for control, and the mayor of Washington imposed a rare evening curfew. One person was reported to have been shot.

US lawmakers react to DC protest that has locked down the Capitol
EMBED More News Videos

Protesters supporting President Trump breach US Capitol Building during the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.


Sen. Joe Manchin of Virginia later said the Senate intends to certify the Electoral College ballots Wednesday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpprotestsenateus capitoljoe bidenpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mob of Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 1 shot, killed
LIVE: Lockdown interrupts joint session to confirm Biden's win
IL Congress members shelter in place, Kinzinger: 'This is a coup attempt'
World leaders call chaos 'shocking' and 'disgraceful'
Chicago cop was drunk when he fired gun at man, prosecutors say
IL lowers age for COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1B
Pilsen Food Pantry helping children celebrate Dia de Los Reyes Magos
Show More
Ossoff projected to win, meaning Democrats to control Senate
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
Fr. Pfleger issues response after child sex abuse allegation
Chicago woman says she received $76 stimulus check, not $600 as expected
Several robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview: CPD
More TOP STORIES News