Teacher at Elgin daycare charged with sexually abusing students

A teacher at an Elgin daycare is charged with abusing at least two students over the span of over 13 years, according to prosecutors.

Frank Walaitis, 57, of Carpentersville is charged with six counts of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Kane County prosecutors said Walaitis sexually abused two children under the age of 13 from December 2008 to July 2022 while working as a teacher at the Learning Tree Elgin West daycare center on Royal Blvd.

Authorities said the alleged abuse happened at the daycare center.

Prosecutors have not released any further details, but are concerned there could be more victims and officials said the investigation remains active. Prosecutors ask anyone with information about Walaitis to contact the Kane County Child Advocacy center, which is conducting the investigation with the help of Elgin police.

In a statement, the Learning Tree regional director said, "The safety and wellbeing of the children in our care is our highest priority. We are working closely with the authorities in this investigation. The employee had passed the State's required background check multiple times during his employment."

And added, "The employee was removed from the center as soon as the allegations were made, and his employment has been terminated."

Walaitis remains in custody and is being held on $200,000 bond.