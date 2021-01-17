Elgin hosts 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. celebration event virtually amid COVID-19

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- The City of Elgin hosted its annual Martin Luther King Celebration Saturday.The celebration was for the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was a virtual event featuring music, speeches from community leaders, prayers for peace and unity and more."Dr. King continues to be an inspiration to many," said Janice Hare, City of Elgin MLK Jr. Committee Co-Chair.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 36th annual presentation, which is usually in person at Elgin Community College, appeared on the northwest suburban city's social media page."Dr. Martin Luther King's influence is felt every day," said Dr. David Sam, Elgin Community College President.Despite the changes, the program still honored this year's theme, Let the Bright Light of Justice Emerge, by acknowledging the events of a turbulent 2020 during a panel discussion."The killing of George Floyd happened last year and for some, that was something that was new to them," Corey Dixon, Elgin City councilman.While the event celebrated community in past years, there was a renewed call for peace and unity this year.