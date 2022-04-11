fatal shooting

2nd man dies after Elgin apartment complex shooting, police say

By Stephanie Wade, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

2nd man dies after Elgin apartment shooting: officials

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A second man died after a shooting at an Elgin apartment complex early Sunday, police said.

One victim has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 32-year-old Johnathan King of Elgin. Monday morning, police said a second man died from the shooting. His identity has not been released by authorities.

Elgin police have not revealed much as the search for that shooter continues, only that whatever led to it appears to have taken place during a gathering of some sort.

It was around 2 a.m when shots rang out at the Elgin apartment complex in the 800-block of Congdon Avenue. Witnesses said they woke up to gunfire that has since left one man dead and several others injured.

"I guess the last two shots woke her up," said neighbor Raul Huerta.

Raul Huerta and his wife awoke to gunfire in their apartment building. His family lives in the unit next door to where the alleged fight broke out.

"A stray bullet can go through the walls and hit somebody that's just sleeping. It's just not good," he added.

When officers responded, five were transported to area hospitals. Police were later notified, a sixth victim took themselves to the hospital.

"There was some arguing that started from 10 p.m. and continued all the way until after 1 a.m.,"Huerta said. "That's when somebody must've pulled out a gun and started shooting inside the apartment. He ran out down the stairs and continued shooting."

Preliminary information indicated that the shooting happened during a gathering and appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

"I would consider probably moving out that's the first thing you do. That's the first thought that comes to your mind," Huerta said. "It's just a concern because this is the first time this has happened in here and it's definitely not safe."
SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man shot after argument on CTA bus in Lawndale, police say

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division are actively investigating the case and updates will be provided as they become available, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 847-289-2600 or text a tip to 847411, including "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text. People can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elgincrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingshots firedmass shootingshootingpolice
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
6 shot, 1 killed at birthday party: Indianapolis police
Man killed ID'd, 5 others hurt in Elgin apartment shooting: officials
2 killed, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting: police
Man shot, killed in drive-by shooting on West Side, Chicago police say
TOP STORIES
Couple found dead in Uptown apartment complex ID'd
27 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Study: How often you wash your dog's bowl can affect your health
OR sues IL-based COVID testing company, alleging millions pocketed
Naperville teen aims to be youngest American woman to climb Everest
Biden administration targets ghost guns, nominates ATF director
Search continues for missing IN mom after 'false alarm,' police say
Show More
CPD warns of Chinatown robberies near CTA stops
6 shot, 1 killed at birthday party: Indianapolis police
Willie Wilson to announce decision on potential mayoral run
Man shot at before being struck by car in Cragin hit-and-run
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, mild Monday
More TOP STORIES News