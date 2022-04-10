Elgin shooting: 6 injured during gathering in west suburb, police say

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Six people were injured in a shooting that happened during a gathering in Elgin early Sunday, police said.Elgin police officers responded to a reported shooting at about 1:59 a.m. in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue. They found five injured people, who were then transported to area hospitals. Police were later notified of a sixth injured person who had self-transported to a local hospital.Preliminary information indicated that the shooting happened during a gathering and appears to be an isolated incident, police said.Detectives from the Major Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division are actively investigating the case and updates will be provided as they become available, police said.Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 847-289-2600 or text a tip to 847411, including "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text. People can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.