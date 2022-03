Salem, NJ -- When these girls aim for their targets, the whole room stops and stares. Soon, the whole country will be watching, too.That's because the girls of Team Bad Bowbenders, a Special Interest Elite Archery Team with NJ Girl Scouts, are going to a national competition for the first time.This group of 7 to 16-year-olds will be facing off against roughly 3,000 shooters from across the country.