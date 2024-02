Elk Grove Village fire produces huge smoke cloud near O'Hare Airport

A fire in Elk Grove Village produced a huge cloud of smoke near O'Hare Airport.

A fire in Elk Grove Village produced a huge cloud of smoke near O'Hare Airport.

A fire in Elk Grove Village produced a huge cloud of smoke near O'Hare Airport.

A fire in Elk Grove Village produced a huge cloud of smoke near O'Hare Airport.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire in Elk Grove Village is producing a huge cloud of smoke near O'Hare Airport Tuesday morning.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene of a trailer company near United Lane and Pan Am Boulevard. The fire was producing a huge cloud of black smoke.

By around 7:45 a.m., most of the smoke form the fire had died down.

Further details were not immediately available.