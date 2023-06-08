Family of Elk Grove Village woman killed in Florida Keys parasailing incident files new lawsuit

Nearly four months after a suburban mother died in a parasailing incident in Florida, the captain of the boat is facing charges.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of an Elk Grove Village woman who died and whose son and nephew were injured in a parasailing incident in the Florida Keys last year, will file a new lawsuit over her death.

Supraja Alaparthi, 33, her 10-year-old son and 7-year-old nephew were in a harness, in the air when court documents say the parasail began "pegging," meaning the parasail turned into the high winds and dragging the boat.

An earlier lawsuit claimed the boat captain took them out in bad weather and cut the line tethering Alaparthi and the children to the boat. Florida authorities said Alaparthi and the two children were dropped and dragged through the water for two miles before colliding with the Old Seven Mile Bridge.

The captain was charged with one count of manslaughter and five counts of violating commercial parasailing statutes.

According to the charges, weather and wind speed are a "key contributing factor" in this incident.

Alaparthi left behind her husband and two children.