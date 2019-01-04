Elk Grove Village gas main break repaired, residents allowed to return to homes

Residents have been allowed to return to their homes after a natural gas main break in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village Friday afternoon.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) --
Fire officials said crews working to repair a nearby water main break struck the gas main on Essex Road just west of Carlisle Avenue. Homes were evacuated as a precaution, village officials said. Residents were allowed to return by 6 p.m.

Fire officials said the leak was quickly contained by NICOR, who shut off the gas to the homes in the vicinity. As of 6 p.m. gas was flowing again so residents have head.

"Any time you have free flowing natural gas like that if it reaches the right concentration and gets to an ignition source it could be a problem for us. But our fire suppression units were set up on each side of the leak to protect in case that would happen and NICOR has very good safety measures also," said Elk Grove Village Fire Chief Richard Mikel.

Water remains shut off in the area of Essex and Carlisle, fire officials said, as the broken water main could not be repaired during the gas leak response. Crews are working to repair that water main break Friday evening and water service is expected to resume within several hours.
