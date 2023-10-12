1 of 2 brothers charged in murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French expected to accept plea deal

A plea hearing is being held Thursday morning for one of two brothers charged in the 2021 murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A plea hearing is being held Thursday morning for one of two brothers charged in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

Eric Morgan plans on taking a seven year sentence plea deal, according to his attorney Roger Brown.

Officers packed the courtroom in a show of support for French and her family. Officer French's mother was present, along with members of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Lawyers for Eric Morgan said he's been offered the seven year prison deal, which is the maximum sentence for the most serious charge he faces.

Morgan is facing three charges, including unlawful aggravated use of a weapon, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice.

If he does not take the deal, his attorney said he would possibly face 23 years behind bars.

Investigators said Eric Morgan's brother Emote Morgan was the triggerman, killing Officer French and shooting her partner during a traffic stop in august of 2021.

Emonte is facing first degree murder charges. Eric allegedly handed the murder weapon to his brother.

