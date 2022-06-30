robots

Moxie the robot joins Elmhurst Hospital staff to help nurses, nurse assistants

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Edward Elmhurst Health welcomes Moxie the robot

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- She looks like something out of a science fiction movie, a robot visiting from the future.

But the future is now at Elmhurst Hospital: meet Moxie the robot.


"With the events of the last couple years our nursing staff has been extremely burdened and jobs have been difficult," said Hiral Patel, Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Moxie can do many of the errands that previously took nurses and nurse assistants valuable time and steps. Patient care tech Tom Angelo would often get in 25,000 steps a day.

"I've literally walked a half marathon. It's gonna help immensely to help us provide patient care," he said.

When Moxie heads to the pharmacy to pick up a prescription, she can unlock the doors with her code with the wave of her hand. She can also take the elevator. When she arrives at the pharmacy the pharmacist can check her instructions on the screen on her chest, then scan open a secure compartment to deposit the medicine.

With Moxie on the job nurses can concentrate on what they do best.


"That's what we want nurses to focus on, taking care of patients," Patel said.

Moxie comes preprogrammed with a diagram of the hospital to help her get around. She does not interact with patients in their rooms, but they run into her in the halls.

"It's fun. She's got a little personality," said registered nurse Diane Betts.

Right now Moxie and her twin sister, also named Moxie and who are both at Elmhurst Hospital, are the only robots live in the Midwest. Other hospitals are in development with similar models and it's likely we'll see more Moxies in hospitals very soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyelmhurstrobotshospitalelmhurst hospitalnurses
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBOTS
NU engineers invent world's smallest remote-controlled walking robots
Chicago high school robotics team's designs inspired by Star Wars
RoboBurger vending machine opens for customers
Michigan City schools using robots to help students
TOP STORIES
Reporting R. Kelly: Looking back on decades of sex abuse allegations
3 found dead in Kankakee home, officials say
After 18-month-old dies in hot car, dad dies by apparent suicide: P...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years on sex trafficking conviction
Illinois Primary 2022 Election Results
29 young Chicagoans graduate from restorative justice program
R. Kelly's attorney says Chicago trial will be 'uphill battle'
Show More
Vietnamese queer baker spreads 'radical joy' with pastries
Why was voter turnout for the Illinois primary so low?
IL primary results pit Darren Bailey against Gov. JB Pritzker
CPD issues alert after violent Belmont Cragin attempted kidnapping
Chicago Weather: Clear, warm
More TOP STORIES News