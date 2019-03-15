Elmwood Park convicted felon charged in Gold Coast armed robbery, theft

Todd Howe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 51-year-old man from west suburban Elmwood Park was charged in connection with two robberies in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Todd Howe, who police said is a convicted felon, was taken into custody Thursday morning in west suburban Cicero.

Howe was arrested after he was identified as the suspect in two separate crimes in the last two months: an armed robbery in January and a jewelry store theft in February.

Around 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 24, Howe allegedly took several items from a department store in the 900-block of north Michigan Avenue. Police said he pointed a gun at a 27-year-old male employee on his way out.

Around 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 23, Howe allegedly grabbed a ring from the hands of a 67-year-old female jewelry store employee as she was showing it to him. He then fled the store, which is located on the same block as the department store, police said.

Howe was charged with felony robbery with a firearm and felony theft. He is due in bond court Friday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chicagogold coastelmwood parkcicerotheftarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Chicago area mosques on alert after New Zealand attacks
CTA employee stabbed at Roosevelt Red Line station
Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election begins Friday
Pregnant postal worker missing from South Side since October 2018
St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade
Sex allegations lead to child bride investigation at Philly mosque
Show More
Fermilab breaking ground on new particle accelerator
Mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
AT&T to raise DirecTV Now prices, drop several channels
CPS 7th grader heading to DC for Scripps National Spelling Bee
More TOP STORIES News