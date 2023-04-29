April is National Autism Awareness Month, and one theater chain is working to make the movie-going experience enjoyable for everyone.

Sensory-friendly screenings by Emagine theaters helping kids with autism go to the movies

Twice a month, select Emagine locations host sensory-friendly screenings to create an enjoyable experience for people with sensory needs and their supporters.

Sensory-friendly means house lights are up a bit, and sound is down a bit. All sensory-friendly films are show in 2D. However, no modifications made to the film itself.

Audience interaction is also accepted. If your child needs to get up, move, dance, sing: no problem. Movement, speaking, singing, and even electronic devices (phones, tablets) are allowed.

Guests are also welcome to bring a safe snack for any food allergies or food restrictions.

You can find an Emagine location near you here.