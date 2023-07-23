Emmett Till remembered in Chicago ahead of what would have been 82nd birthday

People gathered at the Emmett & Mamie Till-Mobley House Museum in Chicago's Woodlawn ahead of what would have been the murdered teen's 82nd birthday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People gathered at the Emmett & Mamie Till-Mobley House Museum, Garden & Theatre in Woodlawn ahead of what would have been the murdered teen's 82nd birthday.

"The fact that his legacy has lived on. Yes, there was tragedy, and now there's triumph," said reflected Naomi Davis, founder and CEO of Blacks in Green.

Line dancing, live entertainment and plenty of food were on tap for Sunday as people celebrated Till's life.

"Anybody that was around during that time was touched by Emmett's murder, and had such a profound effect on everyone." said Nuri Madina, director of Sustainable Square Mile.

Born in Chicago, Till was kidnapped and lynched at the age of 14 for allegedly offending a white woman while visiting family in Mississippi.

His death sparked the Civil Rights movement. His life became one of remembrance that is still revered today.

"There is a legacy of triumph in Black America that must be remembered," said David.

"We spent a lot of time with Mamie in the last three years of her life," said Mike Small.

Mike Small says he was a close friend of Mamie Till-Mobley before she passed...

"It's about time that they're having things like this going on to give her and Emmett the credit they deserve," said Small.

Raquel Bradford said she knew she had to bring her son.

"It's very important. I want to be able to instill in him, the history of different stories, and things like that of our African-American culture," said Bradford.

The celebration also launched a new art installation at the site by renowned artist Germane Barnes.

And new exterior renovations soon to come at the Till House Museum to transform the landmark building into a cultural heritage destination.

"At the bottom, there's four hammocks that the public is allowed to engage with so that they also become a part of history, because we never want something like this to be repeated," said Barnes.

"We have a choice," said Madina. "We can carry our grievances and trauma of that event forward, or we can redefine it as something that inspires us into the future."

RELATED: Emmett Till lynching: Biden to establish national monument honoring Chicago teen in IL, MS

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign a proclamation preserving landmarks in Illinois and Mississippi tied to Emmett Till.

Tuesday, July 25 is Till's actual birthday.

The Roberts Temple Church in Bronzeville where Till's funeral was held in 1955, is set to become a designated national monument.