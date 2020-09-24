Society

Chicago church that held Emmett Till's 1955 funeral listed among most endangered US structures

Till's death at hands of white mob helped spark Civil Rights movement
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago church that held the funeral and visitation for Emmett Till has been listed among the 11 most endangered historic places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Till was a Chicago teen who was brutally killed by a white mob at the age of 14, while visiting relatives in Mississippi in 1955. His murder sparked the Civil Rights movement.

RELATED: Emmett Till's legacy lives on 65 years after Chicago teen killed in Mississippi
EMBED More News Videos

Eight years to the day before MLK Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched and thrown from a Mississippi bridge for allegedly whistling at a white woman.



A funeral and visitation for Till was held at the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ was held from September 3-6, 1955. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral so that mourners could see hismutilated body.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation said the church has severe structural issues and is in need of rehabilitation and partnerships to remain viable long-term.

RELATED: Emmett Till's Chicago home in Woodlawn granted preliminary landmark status

Earlier this month, Till's Chicago home in Woodlawn was granted preliminary landmark status.

The other 10 buildings appearing on the list are: Alazan-Apache Courts in San Antonio, Texas; Hall of Waters, Excelsior Springs, Missouri; Harada House, Riverside, California; National Negro Opera Company House, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Ponce Historic Zone, Ponce, Puerto Rico; Rassawek, Columbia, Virginia; Sun-n-Sand Motor Hotel, Jackson, Mississippi; Terrace Plaza Hotel, Cincinnati, Ohio; West Berkeley Shellmound and Village Site, Berkeley, California and Yates Memorial Hospital, Ketchikan, Alaska.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagobronzevilleblack lives matterblack historyhistoryracismcivil rightsrace in america
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds in Chicago protest Breonna Taylor decision
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Latinos and the Census with Rob Elgas
Jewel-Osco offering at-home COVID-19 test kits
Illinois Nurses Association, UI Health reach tentative deal after strike
Dreadhead Cowboy's horse could be euthanized: state
IL reports 2,257 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Dog rescued after stranded 120 feet above Mississippi River
Show More
Americans loading up on Halloween candy, trick or treat - or not
Too much candy: Man dies from eating bags of licorice
Boystown changes name for inclusivity
Trump booed while visiting Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court
Early voting underway in some Illinois counties
More TOP STORIES News