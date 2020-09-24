Chicago church that held Emmett Till's 1955 funeral listed among most endangered US structures

Till was a Chicago teen who was brutally killed by a white mob at the age of 14, while visiting relatives in Mississippi in 1955. His murder sparked the Civil Rights movement.
A funeral and visitation for Till was held at the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ was held from September 3-6, 1955. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral so that mourners could see hismutilated body.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation said the church has severe structural issues and is in need of rehabilitation and partnerships to remain viable long-term.
Earlier this month, Till's Chicago home in Woodlawn was granted preliminary landmark status.
The other 10 buildings appearing on the list are: Alazan-Apache Courts in San Antonio, Texas; Hall of Waters, Excelsior Springs, Missouri; Harada House, Riverside, California; National Negro Opera Company House, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Ponce Historic Zone, Ponce, Puerto Rico; Rassawek, Columbia, Virginia; Sun-n-Sand Motor Hotel, Jackson, Mississippi; Terrace Plaza Hotel, Cincinnati, Ohio; West Berkeley Shellmound and Village Site, Berkeley, California and Yates Memorial Hospital, Ketchikan, Alaska.