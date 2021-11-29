disney

'Encanto' stars discuss power of cultural representation in new Disney movie

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

'Encanto' stars discuss power of cultural representation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Encanto" debuted at the top of the box office, making over $40 million during the long holiday weekend. It's the biggest opening for an animated movie during the pandemic.

Hosea Sanders talked to the stars who get to sing the Lin-Manuel Miranda soundtrack to bring their South American characters to life.

RELATED | Lin-Manuel Miranda talks 'Encanto,' new Disney movie celebrating Latin culture

"Absolute, total, 100% dream come true," said Stephanie Beatriz, who lends her voice to Mirabel. "I've been dreaming of being a Disney character voice since I was a little kid. This incredible adventure, lush, gorgeous film, I get to be me, a Colombiana Disney heroine. I couldn't have imagined something so cool."

"It feels incredible, it was like something that I sort of dreamed about when I was a kid," said Diane Guerrero, the voice of Isabella. "And to have it come to life in this story, to see the food that my parents prepared, to see some of those colors that I grew up with and hear the music that I danced to as a kid and I still dance to, to this day."

"The most important thing for me was to make sure that I brought the fun as well as the depth," said Jessia Carrow, the voice of Luisa. "But also to remember to rock out, because he writes in such a beautiful way it allows your voice to soar to the heights."

"I think it's such a powerful statement to see the whole spectrum of Latinidad on film in an animated movie," said John Leguizamo, the voice of Uncle Bruno. "So every kid can see themselves and feel like, 'Wow, I can be somebody, I can do something,' because that's what it does when you see this film, you feel empowered."

"Encanto has really, really carefully stitched together the DNA of a culture, to make sure that all families, outside of Colombians, can go for a ride that they themselves can relate to," said Wilmer Valderrama, the voice of Agustin. "That's what a Latino is. That's what a Hispanic is. All flavors for everyone."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmoviedisneymovie newsfamilylin manuel miranda
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Disney surprises young man with autism
Stars talk pandemic-delayed 'The King's Man' finally opening
See who's performing in 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'
Scarlett Estevez talks family dynamics and change in 'Christmas Again'
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News