Spring Break Chicago: Visit Haunted Trails Joliet or Burbank, Enchanted Castle Lombard

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for something fun to do with the family for a local Spring Break trip, you may want to check out Trails Entertainment Centers.

The company runs Enchanted Castle in Lombard, Haunted Trails Joliet and Haunted Trails Burbank.

The centers offer all kinds of entertainment, from mini golf and laser tag to go-kart racing and batting cages.

Operations Manager Jeremy Halik said people can expect to have "a really great time" with the hundreds of games and new escape rooms.

Each location is open daily. Hours do change, so be sure to check the website before visiting.
