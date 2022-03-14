CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're not ready to leave the state for vacation, the Illinois Office of Tourism has many ideas for you.
On the office's website, there are day trip ideas and travel ideas.
You can find sample plans or create your own itinerary based on the ideas listed there.
A spokeswoman from the office joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to share ideas in Chicagoland and places to stop on a road trip to Springfield or how to spend time in Galena.
RELATED: Uber surcharge: Ride, delivery fuel fee to offset rising costs, gas prices
Another idea is to travel down Route 66, which includes several tourist attractions.
But there are plenty of even more local options, if you're worried about rising gas prices.
Looking for a staycation? Try out these Spring Break destinations in Illinois
Spring 2022 can be filled with local trips, thanks to the Illinois Office of Tourism
STAYCATION
TOP STORIES
Show More