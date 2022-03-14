staycation

Looking for a staycation? Try out these Spring Break destinations in Illinois

Spring 2022 can be filled with local trips, thanks to the Illinois Office of Tourism
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Spring Break Staycations: places to visit in Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're not ready to leave the state for vacation, the Illinois Office of Tourism has many ideas for you.

On the office's website, there are day trip ideas and travel ideas.

You can find sample plans or create your own itinerary based on the ideas listed there.

A spokeswoman from the office joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to share ideas in Chicagoland and places to stop on a road trip to Springfield or how to spend time in Galena.

RELATED: Uber surcharge: Ride, delivery fuel fee to offset rising costs, gas prices

Another idea is to travel down Route 66, which includes several tourist attractions.

But there are plenty of even more local options, if you're worried about rising gas prices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelillinoisroad trippersvacationstaycation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAYCATION
Masterpieces at the cemetery
Heights House Hotel went from 70s motel to staycation dream
Stay home, explore Illinois, Traveling Mom says
Mystery Spot celebrates 80 years of defying gravity, logic of guests
TOP STORIES
Toddler accidentally shoots, kills mother while playing with gun
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
5 siblings killed in Garden Prairie house fire publicly ID'd
CA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank
CPD searching for suspects after 7 shot in South Chicago
IN woman convicted of hitting 4 kids, killing 3, to get early release
Loop burglary: Merchandise stolen from Macy's on State Street
Show More
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Celebrating Pi Day 2022: Pizza deals, circles and math
1 hurt in I-290 shooting on West Side: ISP
26 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: Showers late Monday
More TOP STORIES News