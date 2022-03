Looking for a staycation? Try out these Spring Break destinations in Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're not ready to leave the state for vacation, the Illinois Office of Tourism has many ideas for you.On the office's website , there are day trip ideas and travel ideas.You can find sample plans or create your own itinerary based on the ideas listed there.A spokeswoman from the office joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to share ideas in Chicagoland and places to stop on a road trip to Springfield or how to spend time in Galena.Another idea is to travel down Route 66, which includes several tourist attractions.But there are plenty of even more local options, if you're worried about rising gas prices.