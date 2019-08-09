'Endangered' man, 55, missing from Downers Grove

(Courtesy: Downers Grove Police Department)

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. -- A 55-year-old man police describe as "endangered" was reported missing from west suburban Downers Grove.

Ronaldo Castillo was last seen at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Carol Street, Downers Grove police said in an alert.

He has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

He is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with brown eyes, white hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing shorts and black sandals, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Downers Grove police at 630-434-5600.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downers grovemissing manmissing person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 alarm fire in Chicago Lawn neighborhood
Retired priest George Clements accused of sex abuse in 1970s
Police: Person of interest in stabbing of DePaul graduate to be extradicted
Anti-Trump protesters briefly shut down Lake Shore Drive
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
Boy charged with involuntary manslaughter after Aurora woman fatally shot
Show More
Bears lose against Panthers in 2019 pre-season opener
Facebook sponsoring Bud Billiken Parade for first time
Mother sues for excessive force after son, 12, shot during police raid
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, beautiful Friday
Police: Fla. man drives golf cart into Walmart, tries to run over people
More TOP STORIES News