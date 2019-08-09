'Endangered' man, 55, missing from Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. -- A 55-year-old man police describe as "endangered" was reported missing from west suburban Downers Grove.Ronaldo Castillo was last seen at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Carol Street, Downers Grove police said in an alert.He has a condition that places him in danger, police said.He is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with brown eyes, white hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing shorts and black sandals, police said.Anyone with information is asked to call Downers Grove police at 630-434-5600.