Chicago shooting: Man shot to death at West Englewood convenience store, police say

Sunday, February 18, 2024 10:52PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death inside a South Side convenience store on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Englewood neighborhood's 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue just after 3 p.m.

A 40-year-old man was inside the store when someone approached him and took out a gun before shooting him, police said.

The victim, shot in his head, was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

