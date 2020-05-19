Coronavirus

English cafe 'prepares' for reopening by throwing food, coffee from safe distance

PORTCHESTER, England -- A restaurant server in the U.K. is giving a hilarious demonstration on how to serve customers their food while keeping a safe distance.

Salt Café in England shared a funny video on its Facebook page, along with a message, "training for reopening #stayalert".

In the video the waitress throws a cappuccino and brownie to another member of staff, who poses as a customer.

Needless to say, Café Salt is still tweaking their table service strategy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfunny videofoodcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcoffeecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Live: Gov. Pritzker gives update on Illinois COVID-19 cases, deaths
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Gov. Pritzker gives update on Illinois COVID-19 cases, deaths
Chicago Weather: Floodwaters continue to close roads in city, suburbs
Rockford mayor calls for restaurants, childcare facilities to reopen on June 1
Mayor Lightfoot reflects on her first year in office
'Story of Soaps,' 2-hour television event from ABC and People
Chicago coronavirus resources, information
Ditka's restaurant in Chicago closing permanently due to COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Chuck E. Cheese delivering pizzas under different name
NASA/SpaceX mission takes giant step forward before launch
Grubhub driver charged in hit-and-run that injured Lakeview restaurant owner's daughter
Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
Duo robs gas station with watermelon head disguises
More TOP STORIES News