CHICAGO AIR AND WATER SHOW

2018 Chicago Air & Water Show wraps up along lakefront

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEOS: Chicago Air and Water Show 2018 (1 of 9)

VIDEO: 2018 Chicago Air & Water Show

Highlights from the 2018 Chicago Air & Water Show

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands crowded along the lakefront again for the second day of the Chicago Air and Water Show Sunday.

Headliners for one of the largest air shows in the country included the Air Force Thunderbirds, The Army Golden Knights, and The Navy Leap Frogs.

On Saturday, Rhymefest opened the show by jumping with the Golden Knights.

When he got back on solid ground he said, "Everyone needs to learn how to fly."

EMBED More News Videos

Where's the ideal location to watch the Chicago Air & Water Show? We've got the answer.



"Earlier, I didn't think I was going to jump out right until I realized I'm Rhymefest from the South Side, until I realized this is a tough act to follow....it's the Air and Water Show straight from Chicago," he said.
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 flying with the performers at the Chicago Air & Water Show through the years.



Saturday, the rough seas and winds out of the north were causing some anchored boats to drift.

So Sunday, the Coast Guard reminded boaters out for the show that they need to be aware of that safety zone and to be aware that the Chicago Police Department will be enforcing the safety zone.

EMBED More News Videos

The Shore Line Club is hosting a viewing party for the Chicago Air & Water Show.



The Shore Club, 1603 N Lake Shore Drive, is celebrating the Air and Water Show a front row seat. Tickets for the party start at $80 and runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.shoreclubtickets.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchicago air and water showairplaneGaryChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO AIR AND WATER SHOW
2018 Chicago Air & Water Show flies over lakefront
Dips, dives, rolls & thrills at Chicago Air & Water Show rehearsal day
Air and Water Show Week
Special Olympics coach honored as Chicago Air and Water Show's Hometown Hero
More chicago air and water show
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2018 Chicago Air & Water Show flies over lakefront
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
City historian looks back at the beginnings of Chicago Air and Water Show
National Guard taking part in Chicago Air & Water Show for first time
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 boys die after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park
46 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
Woman rescued 10 hours after falling off cruise ship
2 hurt, 60 rescued from Cicero apartment building fire
3 wounded in Dolton shooting
White Sox call up top pitching prospect Michael Kopech
Yu Darvish's rehab start ends after just one inning
Show More
Rudy Giuliani: 'Truth isn't truth'
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted outside West Town home
Nun dazzles with first-pitch strike at White Sox game
Taiwan restaurant serving up ice cream shaped like Shar-Pei puppies
More News