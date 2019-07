2019 World Music Festival Chicago music lineup announced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events has announced the lineup of the 21st annual World Music Festival Chicago, the largest festival of its kind in the United States.The festival will showcase talent at 17 different venues from September 13-29.This citywide, multi-venue festival has attracted over 650,000 concertgoers and has presented more than 650 artists and ensembles from over 80 countries since it began.The lineup will start with the new all-night Ragamala at the Chicago Cultural Center, followed by ¡SÚBELO! A Celebration of Pan Latin Music and Culture in Millennium Park on Saturday, September 14.There will also be a Global Peace Picnic in Humboldt Park commemorating International Peace Day on Sunday, September 22.The festival ends on Sunday, September 29, where the World Music Festival meets World Dumpling Fest at Navy Pier's Polk Brothers Fountain and Performance Lawn. Attendees will be able to taste dumplings from 20 neighborhood restaurants in Chicago.FRIDAY SEPTEMEBER 13Ragamala - A Celebration of India Classical MusicChicago Cultural CenterPreston Bradley Hall, 3rd Floor South78 E. Washington St.ALL AGES6-7:15 p.m.Josh Feinberg, Kunal Gunjal and Amit Kavthekar7:45-9 p.m.Akshara Music Ensemble9:30-10:45 p.m.Jay Gandhi and Nitin Mitta11:15 p.m.-12:30 a.m.Prasanna, Patri Satish and Samyuktha Sreeram1-2:30 a.m.¡SÚBELO! - A Celebration of Pan Latin Music and CulturePirulo y la Tribu (Puerto Rico)Los Wembler's de Iquitos (Peru)Centavrvs (Mexico)Millennium ParkJay Pritzker Pavilion201 E. Randolph Street3-7 p.m.ALL AGESLucibela (Cape Verde) | Girma Byn and Akalé Wubé (Ethiopia| France | USA)The Promontory5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W.6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show21+World Music Festival meets the World Dumpling Fest at Navy PierCollaboration among Navy Pier, Chicago Cultural Alliance and DCASEFidel Nadal featuring Mr. Pauer (Argentina | Venezuela)Alsarah & The Nubatones (Sudan | New York City, USA)LowDown Brass Band (Chicago, USA)Navy Pier600 E. Grand Ave.Noon-7 p.m.ALL AGESThe World Music Festival is sponsored by Chicago Transit Authority, Chicago Tribune, and Millennium Garages.For a full list of performances and festival updates, visit worldmusicfestivalchicago.org