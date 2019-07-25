2019 World Music Festival Chicago music lineup announced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events has announced the lineup of the 21st annual World Music Festival Chicago, the largest festival of its kind in the United States.
The festival will showcase talent at 17 different venues from September 13-29.
This citywide, multi-venue festival has attracted over 650,000 concertgoers and has presented more than 650 artists and ensembles from over 80 countries since it began.
The lineup will start with the new all-night Ragamala at the Chicago Cultural Center, followed by ¡SÚBELO! A Celebration of Pan Latin Music and Culture in Millennium Park on Saturday, September 14.
There will also be a Global Peace Picnic in Humboldt Park commemorating International Peace Day on Sunday, September 22.
The festival ends on Sunday, September 29, where the World Music Festival meets World Dumpling Fest at Navy Pier's Polk Brothers Fountain and Performance Lawn. Attendees will be able to taste dumplings from 20 neighborhood restaurants in Chicago.
Here's a preview the signature music events:
FRIDAY SEPTEMEBER 13
Ragamala - A Celebration of India Classical Music
Chicago Cultural Center
Preston Bradley Hall, 3rd Floor South
78 E. Washington St.
ALL AGES
6-7:15 p.m.
Josh Feinberg, Kunal Gunjal and Amit Kavthekar
7:45-9 p.m.
Akshara Music Ensemble
9:30-10:45 p.m.
Jay Gandhi and Nitin Mitta
11:15 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Prasanna, Patri Satish and Samyuktha Sreeram
1-2:30 a.m.
Saturday, September 14
¡SÚBELO! - A Celebration of Pan Latin Music and Culture
Pirulo y la Tribu (Puerto Rico)
Los Wembler's de Iquitos (Peru)
Centavrvs (Mexico)
Millennium Park
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
201 E. Randolph Street
3-7 p.m.
ALL AGES
Lucibela (Cape Verde) | Girma Byn and Akalé Wubé (Ethiopia| France | USA)
The Promontory
5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W.
6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show
21+
Sunday, September 29
World Music Festival meets the World Dumpling Fest at Navy Pier
Collaboration among Navy Pier, Chicago Cultural Alliance and DCASE
Fidel Nadal featuring Mr. Pauer (Argentina | Venezuela)
Alsarah & The Nubatones (Sudan | New York City, USA)
LowDown Brass Band (Chicago, USA)
Navy Pier
600 E. Grand Ave.
Noon-7 p.m.
ALL AGES
The World Music Festival is sponsored by Chicago Transit Authority, Chicago Tribune, and Millennium Garages.
For a full list of performances and festival updates, visit worldmusicfestivalchicago.org.
