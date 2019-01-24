CHICAGO (WLS) --The award-winning musical "Kinky Boots" is running now through Sunday, Jan. 27, at Broadway in Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre.
Actors Connor Allston, who plays Charlie Price, and Kenneth Mosley, who plays Lola, joined us in studio to discuss the popular production. They even brought along the famous red boots for Janet Davies to wear.
"Kinky Boots" has won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and features music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper.
Inspired by true events, "Kinky Boots" begins in a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton and ends up in the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father's expectations and continue the family business. With the factory's future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the form of Lola, a cabaret performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.
For tickets, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com