Actor Colin Farrell stars in 'Dumbo' remake

The remake of the Disney classic "Dumbo" hits theaters on Friday.One of the show's stars, actor Colin Farrell, talked recently about the joy of being part of this beloved story.Farrell plays Holt, a former star equestrian with the circus who is coming home from the war after losing an arm.The only job Holt can get to provide for his kids is caring for Dumbo, which leads the family discovers the baby elephant with enormous ears has a magical gift."I just think it's the story of an outsider, it's the story of Dumbo, who is very different and is not accepted, he's is shunned because of his difference," Farrell said. "So it's the story of celebrating difference and inviting it into your world.""I was so impressed by what they did in the creation of the character Dumbo because, let's face it, if the Dumbo character wasn't empathetic and wasn't cute, but not too cute, and kind of realistic, but a little bit not realistic, there's such a fine line they had to walk and I think they did an incredible job, so I was thrilled," Farrell said.Farrell comes to Chicago every year for the annual Angelman Syndrome Terapeutics in honor of his son."The gala, foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics, Angelman Syndrome is the condition my son has," Farrell said. "Once a year I go, and I'm very much part of the community there, and it's an amazing thing to be part of. Yeah, I enjoy Chicago. It's a great town.""I haven't had the opportunity to do something that's as unabashedly hopeful and also at times sentimental," Farrell said of "Dumbo." "It's just lovely to be a part of something that's heart is so big and so worn on its sleeve."