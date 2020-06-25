Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek, wife Jean donate $500K to help LA area homeless

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek and his wife Jean donate $500,000 to help the homeless in LA.
LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek and his wife Jean have made another generous donation to a Southern California homeless outreach center.

The couple had previously made a $100,000 donation to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission. The Trebeks have contributed an additional $500,000 to the charity.

In a statement, Trebek says it is because they believe in helping locally as well as globally. The couple has lived in the Valley for over 30 years and want to help support their community. He says they also believe that the homeless deserve a helping hand, not judgment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleshomeless in southern californiatelevisionabcgame show
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old DePaul student among victims of Chicago weekend violence
$13K reward offered after boy, 3, fatally shot in Austin
Safety experts warn of dangers of keeping Chicago beaches closed
Suspect arrested in weekend shooting deaths of 2 teens in South Shore
CTA supervisor returns home after more than 3 months battling COVID-19
Board votes to keep police in Chicago Public Schools
Lincoln Park, Brookfield zoos, Shedd Aquarium prepare safety protocols for reopening
Show More
Artists create Black Lives Matter street mural in Oak Park
Chicago Pride to be marked with Sunday protests for Black trans lives
Lombard School District 44 creates 'action team' to reopen schools
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 715
Chicago complaints about fireworks increase by over 700% from last year
More TOP STORIES News