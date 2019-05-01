Arts & Entertainment

American Girl Dolls come to Broadway in Chicago

CHICAGO -- American Girl Dolls come to life on the stage in Chicago.

Two of the stars of the show, Shelby Miguel and Monica Poston, joined ABC 7 in the studio.

The new, original 90-minute musical celebrates the power of girls and the strength of friends

American Girl Live is now playing for a limited time at the Broadway Playhouse Theater at Water Tower Place. Performances will be going on through Sunday, May 12.

Tickers start at $39.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit Broadway in Chicago.
