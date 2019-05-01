CHICAGO -- American Girl Dolls come to life on the stage in Chicago.
Two of the stars of the show, Shelby Miguel and Monica Poston, joined ABC 7 in the studio.
The new, original 90-minute musical celebrates the power of girls and the strength of friends
American Girl Live is now playing for a limited time at the Broadway Playhouse Theater at Water Tower Place. Performances will be going on through Sunday, May 12.
Tickers start at $39.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit Broadway in Chicago.
American Girl Dolls come to Broadway in Chicago
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News