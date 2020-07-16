Arts & Entertainment

Chicago COVID-19: Art Institute of Chicago sets reopening date

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Art Institute of Chicago announced it will reopen to the public two weeks from on July 30.

Visitors will be required to buy their tickets online, including reserving free tickets, wear face coverings and follow social distancing rules.

Admission will be free for Illinois resident through August 3.

RELATED: Chicago Art Institute lion statue vandalized with spray paint; Indiana woman charged
EMBED More News Videos

A person has been arrested after Chicago police said one of the lions in front of the Art Institute of Chicago was vandalized with spray paint Thursday night.



Initially, the museum will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The first hour of each day is reserved for members.

Exhibitions that have been rescheduled and extended include El Greco: Ambition and Defiance Mozambique Modern, Bauhaus Chicago: Design in the City, Pure Drawing: Seven Centuries of Art from the Gray Collection, and Noda Tetsuya: My Life in Print. Monet and Chicago is scheduled to open on September 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopartmuseumscoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisreopening illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Teachers Union calls for remote learning in fall
JoAnn Cunningham sentencing hearing in AJ Freund murder begins Thursday
IL reports 1,187 COVID-19 cases, Pritzker updates Restore Illinois plan
Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
Alex Trebek gives health update, previews special Jeopardy! episodes
UK council removes Black Lives Matter statue after 1 day
'Real Housewives' star among 87 arrested at Breonna Taylor protest
Show More
Glenview pool closed indefinitely after 3 more employees test positive for COVID-19
Over 50K sign up to join Chicago COVID-19 vaccine study
What you can expect when you get tested for COVID-19
1.3M sought jobless aid last week, even as economy slowly picks up
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm Thursday
More TOP STORIES News