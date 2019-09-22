ART on theMART unveils Fall 2019 program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Art on theMART, Chicago's eye-popping digital art projection on the Merchandise Mart on the River North, unveiled its Fall 2019 program Saturday night.The public unveiling and viewing party start at 6:30 p.m. along Wacker Drive between Franklin Street and Wells Street.The unveiling featured new site-specific commissions by Charles Atlas and Petra Cortright.The program also features extended viewing of select soliloquies by Year of Chicago Theatre artist John Boesche, including a projected performance by Cheryl Lynn Bruce backgrounded by images of paintings by artist Kerry James Marshall, said a spokesperson for Art on theMART.Art on the MART is the largest and longest-running digital art projection in the world.