Bar Cargo hosting Bears vs. Packers watch party in River North

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Football season is upon us!

The Chicago Bears home opener is just days away with the team kicking off the 2019 season against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

No matter which team you root for, most football fans would agree the party food is just as important as the game itself.

Bar Cargo joined ABC7 to showcase their new menu and how they'll be celebrating the Bears' upcoming season.

Event Information: Bears vs. Packers Home Opener

Date: Thursday September 5, 2019
Time: 7 p.m.-close
Address: 605 N. Wells Street, Chicago

Football lovers will be able to enjoy games with other fans throughout the season.

The space features 18 TV's total with three TV's in the beer garden, which features a revamped walk up bar and 15 TV's inside.

The $30 Cargo Football Buffet features a selection of Cargo favorites including a variety of Pizzas, Fried Ravioli, Meatballs, Chips and Salsa, Citrus Chipotle BBQ Wings, Buffalo Giardiniera Wings, Cheese Curds, and French Fries.

Drink specials include $20 domestic beer buckets, $28 White Claw & High Noon buckets, and $25 Corona buckets.

Bar Cargo is a Roman-style pizzeria bar from the Stefani's Restaurant Group.

For more information, visit barcargo.com.
