ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in Los Angeles

This April 25, 2009 file photo shows Bob Barker attending The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at The University of California Los Angeles, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Katy Winn, File)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Former "Price is Right" host Bob Barker was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Monday for medical assistance that was considered not life-threatening.

Los Angeles paramedics were called to his home in Hollywood for an unspecified medical aid call.

They say they rushed a 94-year-old man to a local hospital. An immediate update on his condition was not available.

The hospitalization may have been related to increased pain from a previous back injury, some reports indicated. Barker has been hospitalized in the recent past for back pain and in 2017 injured his head in a fall at his home.

Barker hosted "The Price is Right" from 1972 to 2007.

In a 50-year career on television, he was also known for hosting the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants from 1967 to 1987.

He has also been involved in animal-rights issues across the country for decades.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Replay Lincoln Park opens 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' themed pop-up bar
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Goodman costumes for sale
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
6 people shot while leaving funeral, authorities say
3 shot on I-57 in Calumet Park, NB lanes closed at 127th St.
5-year-old Denver boy dies from rare cancer in 17 days
Jayme Closs disappearance: Police seek 2 vehicles in search for missing Wis. girl
Gang member charged in murder of 2-year-old boy in Hermosa
Dwyane Wade's former Dolton home destroyed by fire; possible arson investigated
Early voting locations expanded Monday, large turnout expected
Lee Lumber closing after 6 decades in Bridgeport
Show More
The 5 best spots to score shaved ice in Chicago
Woman, 50, shot to death in Marquette Park
JB Pritzker campaign lawsuit plaintiffs say their motivations are not political
Kanye West pays Amara Enyia's $74K debt
More News