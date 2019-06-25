Body recovered in East River, belongings of YouTube star Etika nearby

Have you seen Desmond Amofah aka Etika?

He was last heard from June 19 at about 8PM by phone. He is 29 years old, approx 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He is a known @YouTube blogger and has many people concerned after a recent video. Call @NYPDTips anonymously with info 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/SfaDa2OifJ