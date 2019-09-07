Arts & Entertainment

Chance the Rapper and wife Kristen Corley welcome their 2nd daughter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New baby makes four!

Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten, are now parents to two daughters.

Kristen announced that their new bundle of joy arrived by sharing a photo captioned "Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here."



The post included a photo of the baby in an onesie with the works "I am who he says I am" written across the front.

The couple also has a three-year-old daughter, Kensli Bennett, who was born in September 2015.

Chance tied the knot in March with a star-studded wedding in Newport Beach, California.

Shortly after sharing photos of the wedding to his Instagram page, Chance also made the announcement that they were expecting a second child.

"We pregnant again," the rapper's note read. "It's a girl, JESUS CHRIST, WE LOVE YOU GOD."
