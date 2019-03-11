Chance the Rapper shares wedding photos with longtime love Kirsten Corley

The Chicago rapper married his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley in Newport Beach, California. Chance and Kirsten have a 2-year-old daughter together.
On social media, he shared this picture of his new bride and the men whom he calls mentors, which included Kanye West.
The Bennetts pic.twitter.com/FkRS2t9B7N— Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 11, 2019
Several days prior to their wedding, Chance shared the story of how he and Kirsten met. That was when he was 9 years old.
The rapper said his mother took him to an office party where three young girls who were singing 'Destiny's Child' songs. One of those little girls was his future wife.
Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. pic.twitter.com/Qi0DWRZF0r— Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2019
Chance said his father encouraged him to start dancing, but he held off.
"Its cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I aint wanna jump the gun. So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself. 16 years later it's happening. This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny," Chance wrote.
