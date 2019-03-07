Arts & Entertainment

Chance the Rapper shares story of meeting girlfriend Kirsten Corley ahead of weekend wedding

Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper accepts the award for best new artist at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Rapper is about to become Chance the Husband.

Chance is marrying his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley this weekend. On Twitter, he shared the story of how they met when he was 9 years old.

Chance said his mother took him to an office party and there was a performance by three young girls who were singing 'Destiny's Child' songs. One of those little girls, was his future wife.







Chance said his father encouraged him to start dancing, but he held off.

"This wasn't the time or place," Chance tweeted. "Not just because it wasn't my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. Its cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I aint wanna jump the gun. So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself. 16 years later it's happening. This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny."
