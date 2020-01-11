Arts & Entertainment

90th annual Chicago Boat, RV and Sail Show showcases hundreds of vehicles

The 90th Annual Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat, RV and Sail Show returned to Chicago on Wednesday through Jan. 12, with new features and events.

Showcasing over 700 boats, 100 RVs, sailing and boating educational opportunities, plus the latest in technology and outdoor accessories, the show will introduce the new Discover Boating experience.

It's open until 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the McCormick Place south building, 2301 S. Lake Shore Dr. It costs $15 for adults, and children 12 years old and younger are free

For more information, visit chicagoboatshow.com.
