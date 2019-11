Chicago data scientist to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

A Chicago data scientist will appear on "Jeopardy! America's Favorite Quiz Show" next week.Alex Damisch will compete to win big money on "Jeopardy!" Thursday, November 28.The episode will air at 3:30 p.m. on ABC7. Recording-breaking contestant James Holzhauer, known as "Jeopardy James," will go head-to-head in January with two other "Jeopardy!" greats for an epic multi-night, primetime event on ABC.Holzhauer, who is from Naperville, holds the record for all 15 of the top single-day winning on "Jeaporady!," and recently won the 2019 Tournament of Champions. His winning total $2,271,216.