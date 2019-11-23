A Chicago data scientist will appear on "Jeopardy! America's Favorite Quiz Show" next week.
Alex Damisch will compete to win big money on "Jeopardy!" Thursday, November 28.
RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' rivals James Holzhauer, Emma Boettcher face off again for 'Tournament of Champions'
The episode will air at 3:30 p.m. on ABC7.
Recording-breaking contestant James Holzhauer, known as "Jeopardy James," will go head-to-head in January with two other "Jeopardy!" greats for an epic multi-night, primetime event on ABC.
RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' rivals James Holzhauer, Emma Boettcher face off again for 'Tournament of Champions'
Holzhauer, who is from Naperville, holds the record for all 15 of the top single-day winning on "Jeaporady!," and recently won the 2019 Tournament of Champions. His winning total $2,271,216.
Chicago data scientist to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News