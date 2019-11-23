Arts & Entertainment

Chicago data scientist to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

Alex Damisch compete to win big money on "Jeopardy!" Thursday, November 28. (Courtesy: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

A Chicago data scientist will appear on "Jeopardy! America's Favorite Quiz Show" next week.

Alex Damisch will compete to win big money on "Jeopardy!" Thursday, November 28.

The episode will air at 3:30 p.m. on ABC7.

Recording-breaking contestant James Holzhauer, known as "Jeopardy James," will go head-to-head in January with two other "Jeopardy!" greats for an epic multi-night, primetime event on ABC.

Holzhauer, who is from Naperville, holds the record for all 15 of the top single-day winning on "Jeaporady!," and recently won the 2019 Tournament of Champions. His winning total $2,271,216.
